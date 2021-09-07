Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-08 17:07:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, North Central and Northwest Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0