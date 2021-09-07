CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 17:07:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST THURSDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Juan and Vicinity, North Central and Northwest Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM AST Thursday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report flooding to the National Weather Service by email atALB.stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for Saratoga County in east central New York Central Schenectady County in east central New York Northern Schoharie County in east central New York South Central Warren County in east central New York Southwestern Washington County in east central New York Fulton County in eastern New York Southeastern Hamilton County in eastern New York Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, The public reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Up to 4 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Gloversville, Glens Falls, Johnstown, Hudson Falls, Cobleskill, Canajoharie, Fonda, Glenville, Milton, Ballston Spa, Fort Edward, Corinth, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, Greenwich, St. Johnsville, Ephratah and Broadalbin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Bent County through 745 PM MDT At 718 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Higbee, or 20 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bent County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Baca, east central Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties through 815 PM MDT At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles east of Higbee, or 23 miles southeast of North La Junta, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Baca, east central Las Animas and southwestern Bent Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Rip Currents#Swimming#Vicinity High Surf#The High Surf Advisory#The High Rip Current Risk#Vicinity North Central
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Las Animas County through 915 PM MDT At 849 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southeast of Thatcher, or 40 miles north of Des Moines, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 20:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Prowers and northeastern Baca Counties through 930 PM MDT At 854 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of The Saunders Elevator, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Prowers and northeastern Baca Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Washtenaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Washtenaw County through 830 PM EDT At 736 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Saline around 755 PM EDT. Milan around 800 PM EDT. Ypsilanti and Willis around 810 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bridgewater, Pittsfield Township, Pleasant Lake and Whittaker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 11:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf and Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 4 to 6 feet with sets to 7 feet. Strong rip currents expected. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...High surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Large waves may sweep people off of rocks and jetties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: South Central Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN COUNTY THROUGH 345 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Bonito Lake, or 9 miles northwest of Ruidoso. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bonito Lake and Alto. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Otero County through 315 PM MDT At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sacramento, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sacramento, Weed and Hay Canyon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 445 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Navarre Beach, or 11 miles west of Mary Esther, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wright, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, Eglin AFB, Valparaiso, Mary Esther, Ocean City, Lake Lorraine, Navarre, Shalimar and Cinco Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves are expected due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. Occasionally larger and suddenly more powerful sets are possible due to the long period nature of the swell. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Very isolated and minor flooding of beaches and parking lots around Zuma is possible during the evening high tides.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 13:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Surf of 2 to 4 feet with sets to 5 feet. Strong rip currents expected. * WHERE...San Diego County beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Elevated surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Otero County through 345 PM MDT At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Timberon. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Timberon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Sullivan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sullivan and northeastern Wayne Counties through 530 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over White Sulphur Springs, or 7 miles west of Liberty, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fallsburg, Monticello, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Callicoon, Cochecton and Fremont. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between 94 and 105B. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Northwest Randolph, Southeast Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 14:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Randolph; Southeast Randolph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Randolph and southeastern Barbour Counties through 500 PM EDT At 436 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elkins, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Elkins, Belington, Montrose, Pheasant Run and Kerens. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 33 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Western Greene A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ulster and southwestern Greene Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Woodland Valley Campground, or 16 miles southwest of Hunter, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hunter, Woodland Valley Campground, Mount Tremper, Lanesville, Phoenicia, North-South Lake Campground, Shandaken, Denning, Tannersville, Big Indian, Maplecrest, Oliverea, Chichester, Haines Falls, Woodland, Allaben, Branch, South Jewett, Seager and Pine Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy