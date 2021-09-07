CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-08 17:07:00 Expires: 2021-09-10 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northeast HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northeast Puerto Rico, and the north and east-facing beaches of St. Croix. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report flooding to the National Weather Service by email atALB.stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for Saratoga County in east central New York Central Schenectady County in east central New York Northern Schoharie County in east central New York South Central Warren County in east central New York Southwestern Washington County in east central New York Fulton County in eastern New York Southeastern Hamilton County in eastern New York Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, The public reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Up to 4 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Gloversville, Glens Falls, Johnstown, Hudson Falls, Cobleskill, Canajoharie, Fonda, Glenville, Milton, Ballston Spa, Fort Edward, Corinth, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, Greenwich, St. Johnsville, Ephratah and Broadalbin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Pawnee County in south central Kansas West central Stafford County in south central Kansas Northeastern Edwards County in south central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Garfield, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Garfield around 650 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Zook, Frizell and Larned. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinchera, or 17 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:24:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Trinchera, or 17 miles northwest of Des Moines, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Las Animas County through 915 PM MDT At 849 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southeast of Thatcher, or 40 miles north of Des Moines, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Washtenaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Washtenaw County through 830 PM EDT At 736 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Saline around 755 PM EDT. Milan around 800 PM EDT. Ypsilanti and Willis around 810 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bridgewater, Pittsfield Township, Pleasant Lake and Whittaker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Indiana...and southeastern and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Lagrange; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Steuben and northeastern Lagrange Counties through 815 PM EDT At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Lagrange, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Angola and Fremont. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 345 and 357. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 120 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and yell or wave for help. Target Area: Kings (Brooklyn); Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southwest Suffolk HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southern Nassau, Southern Queens, Kings (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk and Southwest Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROOKLYN, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zenith, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Zenith and Neola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in south central Kansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stafford, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Zenith. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 701 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Las Animas, or 16 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bent County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinsley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kinsley and Lewis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 640 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Animas, or 15 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include John Martin Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta and North La Junta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alpena, Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alpena; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Presque Isle; Southeast Chippewa; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions.
ALPENA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or near North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...La Junta automated weather sensor measured 70 mph winds. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Cheraw. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND EAST CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belpre, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Macksville, Lewis, Belpre and Zook. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 514 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 14 miles east of Trinidad, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinchera. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTY At 602 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or 11 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported wind damage in the Ordway area. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ordway and Sugar City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 22:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Kearny The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Kearny County in southwestern Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT/945 PM MDT/. * At 1011 PM CDT/911 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kendall, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Kendall around 920 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, KS

