CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

SF’s Student Affairs Holding Food Drive to Fight Food Insecurity

sfcollege.edu
 8 days ago

September 7, 2021 – September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people across the country will be taking a stand against hunger. Saints Foodshare is fighting hunger and fueling student success by offering SF students and employees free non-perishable food, as well as referrals to campus and community resources. The Division of Student Affairs is hosting a food drive for Saints Foodshare from Monday, Sept. 13, to Friday, Sept. 17, which is Hunger Action Day.

news.sfcollege.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Society
Gainesville, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
Gainesville, FL
Society
City
Gainesville, FL
Alachua County, FL
Education
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Food Pantries#Food Drive#Non Perishable Food#Charity#Hunger Action Month#Sf#Athletics Lobby#Trio Hub#Pasta Sauce Soup Canned

Comments / 0

Community Policy