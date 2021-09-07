SF’s Student Affairs Holding Food Drive to Fight Food Insecurity
September 7, 2021 – September is Hunger Action Month, a time when people across the country will be taking a stand against hunger. Saints Foodshare is fighting hunger and fueling student success by offering SF students and employees free non-perishable food, as well as referrals to campus and community resources. The Division of Student Affairs is hosting a food drive for Saints Foodshare from Monday, Sept. 13, to Friday, Sept. 17, which is Hunger Action Day.news.sfcollege.edu
