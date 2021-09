URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT. * WHERE...Portions of and the coastal lakes and bays of the Gulf. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller. vessels,...

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO