16 best beauty advent calendars you can shop now for Christmas 2021

Blink, and you may have missed it — New York Fashion Week has already come to a close, after jam-packed days taking over the streets of New York (and our Instagram and TikTok). While the fashion set has already decamped to other festivities, like Sunday night's VMAs and Monday night's Met Gala affair, we're left salivating over all the NYFW Spring 2022 trends and inspiration for dressing next season. After a year and half hiatus, most of the major New York based brands showed up with IRL events and presentations that showed off a whole lot of optimism for next year. The colors were bright, the tailoring was relaxed, and the designs were all-around playful. Fashion seems to be saying the future will be bright — but for those of us who can't stand to wait any longer, here's how to start shopping for next season's biggest trends, now.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO