Twin Falls, ID

Letter: Running out of hope

Twin Falls Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupplies are dwindling… I am not talking about bandages, sutures, syringes or any “physical” medical supply… I am talking about HOPE. We are tired. As healthcare professionals we have and will always continue to devote our energy, and in many circumstances our personal safety, to the health and well being of our community. We chose this path early in our lives and committed a significant amount of time, money and personal sacrifice to caring for those that cannot care for themselves. We do this with a sense of duty and compassion while judiciously utilizing the resources that are available.

