A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an army veteran in Preston.Frank Fishwick, 86, was assaulted in the Fulwood area of the city at around 3pm on Friday.The former army engineer was rushed to hospital but died as a result of his injuries the following day.A post mortem examination found his cause of death to be a consequence of the injuries he suffered during the assault.Lancashire Police launched a murder investigation and a 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.A police spokesperson said: "We are...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO