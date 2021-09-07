Marius Wolf reportedly attracting interest from Fenerbahce

Matchday four of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season saw Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich earn crucial wins. While Wolfsburg maintained their lead at the top of the table. Fans were treated to another weekend filled with goals and dramatic matches on matchday four of the Bundesliga season. And it all started with Borussia Dortmund’s topspiel against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. The Black and Yellows came from behind three times before earning a stunning 4-3 win.

