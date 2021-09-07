CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marius Wolf reportedly attracting interest from Fenerbahce

By Brian Szlenk Straub
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarius Wolf could still leave Borussia Dortmund this month, with reports in Turkey claiming that Fenerbahce are interested in signing him on loan. The transfer window is still open in Turkey, and Fenerbahce are reportedly looking to sign Marius Wolf on a loan deal. According to Turkish outlets A Spor and Fotomac, Fenerbahce are in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund as they look to sign the versatile wide player before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Sports
