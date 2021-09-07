CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Some Kingsport Parents Sign Petition Asking For Remote Learning Option

supertalk929.com
 8 days ago

Last year, in Kingsport, school officials offered a remote learning option for parents as school administrators scrambled to find ways to keep student learning on track. This year, that option is not being offered. Now, a group of parents in Kingsport have started a petition on Change.org, asking Kingsport City Schools to offer the remote learning option again this year. The petition, started by parent, Kim Thomas also requests remote learning be taught by Kingsport City School teachers. The petition lists the advantages of using the remote option including reducing the number of students physically in school which improves social distancing, addressing the needs of teachers in high risk groups and protects the jobs of Kingsport City School teachers and staff and gives parents with high risk individuals in the home greater ability to protect their child.

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC News

Justice Department seeks immediate order blocking enforcement of Texas abortion law

The U.S. Justice Department late Tuesday sought an immediate court order to stop Texas from enforcing its restrictive new law that effectively bans most abortions. The request, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, alleges that the law is an “unprecedented scheme” that seeks to deny women and providers the ability to challenge the statute in federal court and is unconstitutional.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Kingsport, TN
Education
The Associated Press

Rival Koreas test missiles hours apart, raising tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea tested ballistic missiles hours apart Wednesday in a display of military might that is sure to exacerbate tensions between the rivals at a time when talks aimed at stripping the North of its nuclear program are stalled. South Korea’s presidential office...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Biden announces Indo-Pacific alliance with UK, Australia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States is forming a new Indo-Pacific security alliance with Britain and Australia that will allow for greater sharing of defense capabilities — including helping equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. It’s a move that could deepen a growing chasm in U.S.-China relations.
POLITICS
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Thomas

Comments / 0

Community Policy