Some Kingsport Parents Sign Petition Asking For Remote Learning Option

Last year, in Kingsport, school officials offered a remote learning option for parents as school administrators scrambled to find ways to keep student learning on track. This year, that option is not being offered. Now, a group of parents in Kingsport have started a petition on Change.org, asking Kingsport City Schools to offer the remote learning option again this year. The petition, started by parent, Kim Thomas also requests remote learning be taught by Kingsport City School teachers. The petition lists the advantages of using the remote option including reducing the number of students physically in school which improves social distancing, addressing the needs of teachers in high risk groups and protects the jobs of Kingsport City School teachers and staff and gives parents with high risk individuals in the home greater ability to protect their child.