FOR THE RECORD

•Accident. Police said a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado driven by James W. Johns, 78, of Harmony pulled out from Old Pittsburgh Road in Wayne Township at 11 a.m. Monday and collided with a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica operated by Nancy A. Shanor, 70, of Ellwood City, who was northbound on Route 65. Neither driver reported any injuries, nor did a passenger in Shanor’s vehicle, 71-year-old George R. Shanor of Ellwood City. Wallace Towing removed both vehicles from the scene. Noga Ambulance the the Wayne Township and Wampum Borough fire departments assisted state police.