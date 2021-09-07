CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Gold on Hold, China Lifts Oil

marketpulse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil rises on China trade data. With US markets closed, oil was sideways in Seattle overnight. Brent crude closing almost unchanged at $72.10, and WTI closing at $68.80 a barrel. The impressive China trade data has lifted fears over the China slowdown, which has led to higher oil prices in Asia. Brent crude and WTI rising by over 0.55% to $72.65 and $69.10 a barrel, respectively.

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Asian#The Non Farm Payrolls#Fed#Oanda Corporation#Asia Pacific#Saxo Capital Markets#Ig#Ifx#Barclays#Bloomberg#Reuters#Cnbc#Msn#Sky Tv#Channel News Asia#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#The Cass Business School
marketpulse.com

Market Insights Podcast (Episode 237)

Jonny Hart speaks to APAC Senior Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley about the week ahead. In this episode, China takes the centre of the stage once again as Retail Sales slump and Industrial Production disappoints. That comes on the heels of weaker US inflation overnight. We discuss the implications for equities and growth and debate the transitory versus sticky inflation argument. A quick look at the rest of the week and next is interspersed with a discussion on energy with a focus on the UK and Britain. Jeffrey is getting nervous about natural gas prices. The UK inflation data, just released, is also worthy of a mention.
RETAIL
marketpulse.com

The US dollar holds firm

Although the US dollar dipped on the US inflation miss, the greenback quickly recovered its losses with the dollar index closing almost unchanged at 91.63, where it remains in Asia. The US dollar’s strength even as bond yields eased is strongly suggesting that risk-aversion flows are in play as sentiment globally sours. That should also benefit the Swiss franc and Japanese yen over the rest of the week.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil rises, do-or-die time for gold

Crude prices settled higher after first going on a rollercoaster ride in early trade. Oil prices tumbled early after China announced the plan to sell 7.38 million barrels from its strategic reserves. Last week, China shocked energy markets by announcing that they would tap their reserves for the first time. The China reserve sale-driven drop was short-lived as energy traders viewed the amount of barrels as small, roughly a half day’s worth of crude processing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WHEC TV-10

Asian stocks track Wall St decline as growth concerns weigh

Authorities plan a review of the industry before casino licenses are due to be renewed next year, the reports said. Wynn Macau lost 28%, Sands China declined 30%, MGM China gave up 24% and local operator SJM Entertainment dropped 21%. More broadly, investor optimism about the rollout of coronavirus vaccines...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD retreats below 0.7100 post-China data, firmer USD

NZD/USD trades lower on Wednesday, stays directed towards weekly lows. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Risk aversion amid falling equities and downbeat Chinese economic data weighs on Kiwi. NZD/USD extends the previous session’s losses on Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair opened higher and hovered...
RETAIL
marketpulse.com

Stocks mixed on strong US data, Casino stocks crushed on China review

US stocks are mixed as investors digest a better-than-expected Empire State survey, a triple threat of bad news from China (casino crackdown, soft economic data, and Evergrande contagion fears), and as concerns start to grow over surging oil and gas prices. Right now, Wall Street knows the Fed is not going anywhere, but nervousness is growing that this string of Chinese crackdowns/concerns could be the first domino to fall and help trigger the first 5% pullback in well over 200 trading days.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Cryptos and Commodities: Oil extends gains post EIA report, Gold weaker, Bitcoin higher

Oil Crude prices continued to climb higher after the EIA oil inventory report showed a bigger-than-expected draw. US stockpiles fell 6.42 million barrels, more than the consensus estimate of 2.74 million drop or the yesterday’s API decline of 5.44 million barrels. US production is crawling back, up 100,000 barrels per day to 10.1 million bpd. Gasoline demand also dropped, but the aftermath of Ida and bad weather and beginning of school likely were behind that weakness.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil heads higher, gold up on US inflation

Oil prices are rising again on Wednesday, after data from API a day earlier showed a larger drawdown in inventories, once again drawing focus to today’s report from EIA. A double whammy of the damaging impact of Hurricane Ida followed so quickly by Hurricane Nicholas slowly making its way across the region has weighed on activity in the Gulf which is also supporting prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil prices jump over $2/bbl after drawdown in U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose over $2 a barrel on Wednesday after government data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, and on expectations demand will rise as vaccination roll-outs widen. U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell last week to the lowest since September 2019, the...
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Investors wary of inflation trend

Stock markets have turned a little more negative on Wednesday, with Chinese data overnight dealing a blow to sentiment. It seems there’s a growing list of concerns for investors that spans beyond simply what the Fed is going to do. And this comes despite certain Fed officials giving the impression that they are undeterred by this. That may well change over the coming months.
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia’s share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus. China’s tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country’s most indebted...
BUSINESS
actionnewsjax.com

Asian stocks mixed as investors await US inflation data

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors waited for an update on U.S. inflation that has been stronger than expected. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced, while Tokyo and Seoul retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index closed higher, snapping a five-day losing streak. Investors were...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Volatility remains muted

Financial markets remained eerily muted overnight, trading mostly sideways and leaving me asking myself, “Is September the new May?” A lack of tier-1 data is partially to blame as the street remains in limbo, torn over uncertainty about the Fed taper and its implications to juicy valuations everywhere, the delta-variant, inflation, uninspiring data from China and whether the global recovery is becoming more k-shaped than K-SHAPED.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Asian equities track Wall Street higher

US equities broke their modest losing streak last night, as the dip-buyers could wait no longer. US yields eased slightly, and buyers pushed the S&P 500 0.23% higher and the Dow Jones 0.77% higher. Fears that the Democrats will raise corporate taxes to 25% seemed to weigh on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which finished 0.07% lower. Given that big-tech doesn’t pay a lot of tax relatively anyway, and that saying and actually passing tax rises in the US are two totally different beasts, the negativity around the Nasdaq is probably overdone. Apple is releasing some new iPhones tonight, which should be enough to spark a tech rally.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar on unsteady ground ahead of GDP

The New Zealand dollar moved higher earlier in the day but has since surrendered these gains. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7114 down 0.06% on the day. New Zealand releases GDP for the second quarter on Wednesday, and the kiwi could have a banner day. The consensus stands at a whopping 16.3% gain (YoY). Granted, the consensus is significantly inflated since it is in comparison with Q2 of 2020, when Covid-19 was at its height. Still, a double-digit gain would point to strong economic activity and investors would likely give a thumbs-up to the New Zealand dollar. The New Zealand dollar has barreled higher, with gains of 1.1o% in August and 0.97% in September. The RBNZ has been forced to delay plans to hike interest rates, but a strong GDP report is sure to fuel speculation of a rate hike in the coming months. There’s little doubt that RBNZ policymakers are itching to raise rates – after the August policy meeting, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby stated that “a 50 basis point move was definitely on the table”.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy