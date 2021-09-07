CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI focus shifts to ‘small and wide’ data

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAI innovation is occurring at a fast clip, with a number of technologies on the “hype cycle” reaching mainstream adoption within two to five years. That’s according to Gartner, which today released a report identifying four trends driving near-term AI innovation in the enterprise. It finds that while the AI industry remains in an “evolutionary state,” technologies including edge AI, computer vision, decision intelligence, and machine learning are poised to have a transformational impact on markets in coming years.

#Small Data#Data Management#Big Data#Data Analytics#Ai#Gartner#Manageengine#Vp#Venturebeat Venturebeat
