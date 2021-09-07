AI focus shifts to ‘small and wide’ data

Justin Borgman, CEO of Starburst Data, explores the emerging data mesh concept, and the architectural shift it could bring. Data is at the heart of everything that we do, and that trend isn’t slowing down, especially with the pandemic accelerating digital transformation and refreshing the ways that companies think about their data. According to McKinsey, the digital offerings for companies around the world has leapfrogged seven years of progress during the pandemic, as businesses quickly moved their operations online, and millions of people were forced to work remotely. This surge in digital assets and processes means that more data is being amassed than ever before and data analytics is playing a key role in helping to shape businesses.

