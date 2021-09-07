Newest chapter of Panhellenic Association to collaborate with local chapters on events

What do a Rotarian, ultra-distance racer and former chef have in common? Discovering their next and even better selves after leaving full-time jobs. Having had consuming jobs in a career that spanned nearly 40 years, I recently left a position that I held for more than two decades. Former colleagues and friends immediately asked, “How is retirement going?” To which I defensively responded, “Not retirement – it’s my next chapter!” At 66 years old, I still had energy to contribute to the workplace, but I longed for more time with family and friends, to pursue other interests, and to take better care of myself. However, the first few weeks of my self-proclaimed next chapter were full of foibles. An overzealous exercise plan rendered me hobbling for days. The maniacal de-cluttering of my home filled up seven days a week. Then I threw that Type A personality out the window by giving myself permission to rest on Sundays. Needless-to-say I welcomed the opportunity to step back from my ill-thought-out scheme and write this article. I read what professionals in the field had to say – and talked to one – about what makes a successful retirement. I interviewed three introspective individuals on how they are constructively living their next chapter. Altogether, they inspired and empowered me that the best is yet to come. There’s a lot more, both positive and negative, to think and write about but this is a start. Now I only need to slow it down a notch and apply a little more mindfulness to this new and worthy endeavor.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 14 DAYS AGO