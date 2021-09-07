CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newest chapter of Panhellenic Association to collaborate with local chapters on events

By Abby Kennedy
GW Hatchet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter becoming the newest chapter to join the Panhellenic Association last spring, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Pi hopes to collaborate with other local chapters this upcoming year. Sorority members said SAEPi is seeking to build a community within the chapter through social and religious events as well as with SAEPi chapters from other universities and other on-campus sororities at GW. Sorority leaders said they hope the chapter provides a space for its about 25 members, along with prospective students, to connect with other Jewish women to ensure they don’t have to sacrifice their Jewish identity for a traditional Greek experience.

