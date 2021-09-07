How to support Afghan refugees in D.C.
The recent influx of Afghan refugees into the District has created a need for donations, volunteers and supplies, and you can help. In the wake of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Afghan refugees who hold Special Immigrant visas – visas issued to at-risk refugees – started arriving in the DMV region at the end of last month. Several local agencies are collecting funds, supplies and looking for volunteers to help resettle families to aid this new community.www.gwhatchet.com
