Students living in One Washington Circle enjoy cleaning service, spacious rooms

For the first time in recent memory, on-campus students have been assigned a different type of residence hall — a hotel. University spokesperson Crystal Nosal said officials assigned 282 students to live in One Washington Circle Hotel this academic year after renovations to Thurston Hall limited the number of on-campus beds available to campus residents. Students living in One Washington Circle said the assignment comes with various perks – like more spacious rooms and free laundry and housekeeping services – that are left out of traditional residence halls on campus.