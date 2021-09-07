CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A guide to mental health resources at GW and in D.C.

By Isabella MacKinnon
GW Hatchet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of a new semester ushers in an onslaught of transitions, expectations and stressors that can take a toll on students’ mental health. As class deadlines and internship demands start to ramp up, don’t let your mental health take a backseat this academic year. From visiting with a counselor to attending a support group via video chat to perusing written lists of advice tailored to your individual situations, we’ve compiled a list of resources to bookmark and refer to over the course of the semester.

www.gwhatchet.com

