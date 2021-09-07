Cristiano Ronaldo made a blistering start at Real Madrid but needed longer to get going at Juventus... Manchester United are desperate for him to hit the ground running but how does he usually start life at a new club?
Cristiano Ronaldo could make his eagerly-awaited Manchester United return against Newcastle on Saturday, in what will be his fifth debut for a new club (and his second for United). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping the 36-year-old gets off to a flying start, with the Red Devils looking to maintain...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0