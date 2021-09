During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Bryan Danielson’s jump from WWE to AEW:. “Both offers (from WWE and AEW) were money wise similar and both would have allowed him to do New Japan. WWE was going to allow him to do New Japan and he was trying to open the door for other people in WWE that wanted to go to New Japan to be able to do that but that seems to be a dead issue right now from a WWE standpoint. I haven’t heard anything about WWE guys going to New Japan.”

