Kim Yoo Jung Has Contrasting Encounters With Her 2 Love Interests In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

By L. Kim
Soompi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” has released new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!. “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a fantasy historical drama about the world of humans caught between demons, evil forces, and gods. Kim Yoo Jung stars as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, and Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Ha Ram, a blind astrologer. Gong Myung plays Prince Yangmyeong, a romanticist and free spirit.

