'Van de Beek is NOT THAT GOOD': Holland legend Marco van Basten sticks the boot into his fellow Dutchman, insisting it 'wasn't a smart choice' to join Manchester United because 'at Ajax it is much easier as a No 10 than England'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch legend Marco van Basten has put the boot into Donny van de Beek by claiming that he 'is not that good'. The 24-year-old midfielder has failed to establish himself at Manchester United following his £35million arrival from Ajax last year and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Red Devils this season.

