'Van de Beek is NOT THAT GOOD': Holland legend Marco van Basten sticks the boot into his fellow Dutchman, insisting it 'wasn't a smart choice' to join Manchester United because 'at Ajax it is much easier as a No 10 than England'

The agent of Donny van de Beek has continued to discuss his problems at Manchester United. It's emerged Van de Beek saw a move to Everton blocked by United on deadline day. Guido Albers said on talkSPORT: "Donny is happy that the club has so much confidence in him, but last season was really painful because he did not play much. He was ready for this. It's about choice and timing, you have to accept. He signed a six-year contract, but he wants to play.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO