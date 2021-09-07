CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD vehicle doused in petrol during protests

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City cops are hunting for a suspect filmed pouring gasoline over a police vehicle during a protest. Demonstrators gathered outside the NYPD’s 46th Precinct to protest the police shooting of Michael Rosado on August 29. Police said Rosado was shot by two officers after they saw him pull...

www.independent.co.uk

