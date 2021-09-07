CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Eric Bailly's Flying Head Kick Gives Away A Penalty For Ivory Coast

By Ryan Sidle
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eric Bailly went full Eric Bailly and tried to take an opponent's head off with a flying kick to the head, during Ivory Coast's World Cup qualifier with Cameroon. There was a time last season when some Manchester United fans felt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team would be better off with Bailly in defence over Victor Lindelof, before the signing of Raphael Varane put to bed the argument of who should partner Harry Maguire.

www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Tunisia, Ivory Coast win to advance to AfroBasket final

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Naturalized citizen Matt Costello had 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Ivory Coast beat Senegal 75-65 to advance to the final of the African basketball championship in Rwanda. Costello played at Michigan State and then briefly for the San Antonio Spurs in the 2017-18 season. Ivory Coast will face defending champion Tunisia who beat Cape Verde by an identical score of 75-65. In a battle of former NBA centers, Tunisia’s Salah Mejri helped contain Cape Verde’s Walter “Edy” Tavares by scoring 14 points and blocking five shots. Mejri played four seasons for the Dallas Mavericks.
WORLD
vavel.com

Highlights: Mozambique 0-0 Ivory Coast in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. With this result, both countries earned their first point in the qualifiers; it should be recalled that they are in Sector D, along with Cameroon and Malawi, teams that will make their debut this afternoon.
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Ex-West Ham striker Haller stars as Ivory Coast trump Cameroon

Johannesburg (AFP) – Former West Ham attacker Sebastien Haller scored twice in nine minutes to give the Ivory Coast a 2-1 World Cup qualifying win over fellow African top-10 nation Cameroon in Abidjan on Monday. Haller, who moved to Ajax Amsterdam last January after scoring 14 goals in 54 outings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

2022 World Cup: Nigeria beat Liberia, but Ivory Coast held in Maputo

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho showed his goalscoring prowess when scoring both goals as Nigeria kicked off their Group C with a comfortable 2-0 win over Liberia. Playing in Lagos and with a full compliment of players available to coach Gernot Rohr, Iheanacho drilled home midway through the first half before a smart turn-and-finish sealed the win just before half-time.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafa Mir
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Raphael
goal.com

Man Utd's Muller: 'Raumdeuter' Toone sending a message to England & Wiegman

The 22-year-old has started the Women's Super League in fine form, in a role that her head coach has compared to that of the Bayern Munich great. ‘Raumdeuter’ is a term most associated with Germany’s Thomas Muller. It is how the Bayern Munich sensation described his own style of play, with a phrase that translates roughly to ‘space finder’.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Coast#Olympics#Manchester United#Flying Head#Gunnar#Oldtraffordbr#African
FanSided

Patrick Vieira got an absolute steal with Odsonne Edouard

Everyone wanted Odsonne Édouard, yet with all the massive clubs in the hunt, Crystal Palace prevailed. Patrick Vieira, new boss of Crystal Palace, could not be any happier. In his first match with his new club, the young Frenchman Odsonne Édouard put up a brace that essentially left Tottenham in no position to get points from the affair. However, the best is yet to come.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
SPORTbible

Chelsea Target Double Signing After Romelu Lukaku Suggestions

Romelu Lukaku is already having a huge impact on the pitch for Chelsea, after his summer move, and now the forward is helping with transfer policy too. Lukaku's return to Chelsea hasn't quite been met with the same fanfare of Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United, sorry Rom for making the comparison, but he's instantly showed why it was such a good move for the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

43K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow SPORTbible for the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. With up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest football, UFC and boxing stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy