Eric Bailly's Flying Head Kick Gives Away A Penalty For Ivory Coast
Eric Bailly went full Eric Bailly and tried to take an opponent's head off with a flying kick to the head, during Ivory Coast's World Cup qualifier with Cameroon. There was a time last season when some Manchester United fans felt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team would be better off with Bailly in defence over Victor Lindelof, before the signing of Raphael Varane put to bed the argument of who should partner Harry Maguire.www.sportbible.com
