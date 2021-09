Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have a new addition to their family. During an interview with The New York Times published Friday, the actress revealed she welcomed, four months ago, a second baby boy named James Robert. “This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel,” Dunst said about the 18-pound newborn in the interview. “I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months,” Dunst shared. “I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place.” Dunst first revealed her pregnancy on the cover of W Magazine’s...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO