PHOTOS: The Best of BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

If the last house was all about restrained colour palettes and minimalist vibes allowing the old house to shine this one is all about colour and pattern in a new build. Think more, more, more and perhaps just a little bit more. Even with so much going on the house is not visually cluttered. In fact its clean contemporary lines are the perfect foil to the extravagance. What a fun house to grow up in! St Helena, Napa Valley by ETC.etera.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO