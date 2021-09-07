PHOTOS: The Best of BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

Winemaker Priyanka French Helms New Cabernet Brand. (Napa, Calif.)— September 13, 2021——Ray Signorello Jr., founder and proprietor of Signorello Estate—today announced the introduction of a new Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon to his extended Wines by Ray Signorello portfolio. The 2019 S ($75, 1300-9L cases) is crafted by Signorello Estate Winemaker Priyanka French with the intention of showcasing a different expression than the estate wines. French joined the winery in early 2019, along with Consulting Viticulturalist Steve Matthiasson and Consulting Director of Winemaking Celia Welch. French and Proprietor Ray Signorello have been the driving force behind a new and revitalized vision for the 44-year-old family-owned estate following the devastating 2017 wildfire that destroyed the winery, but thankfully spared the 30-acre estate vineyard. Signorello Estate will break ground on a new state-of-the-art 18,000 square foot cave and fermentation facility in fall 2021.
