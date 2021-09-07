CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

PHOTOS: The Best of BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

ksro.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBottleRock Napa Valley 2021 has come and gone for another year. The festival welcomed 40,000 concert-starved music fans for the event held of the Lab Day weekend. The festival reports more than 96% of show attendees have received a full dosage of Covid-19 vaccination. The annual festival always brings some surprises Dave Grohl joined Guns ‘N Roses for the majority of their set, took on the culinary age, and gave up)

www.ksro.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

BottleRock festival returns as thousands of maskless fans flock to Napa

Outside the entrance gates to BottleRock Napa Valley, Janis and Paul Pollock were settling in comfortably. Perched in lawn chairs with cold beverages, the Napa residents said they attend the three-day music festival every year but with the coronavirus still circulating, they didn’t want to risk it. “We’re here people...
NAPA, CA
Napa Valley Register

Belated return of BottleRock to Napa begins Friday

It will be a return two years, and one global pandemic, in the making. BottleRock, the three-day extravaganza of front-line rock and pop acts, is slated to finally return to the Napa Valley Expo starting at noon Friday, a year after the festival — like nearly the whole of the live music industry — was halted in its tracks by the coronavirus and the wave of economic shutdowns it triggered worldwide.
NAPA, CA
Napa Valley Register

BottleRock’s silent disco is Napa music festival’s silent way to jam

The pandemic-delayed return of the BottleRock music festival to Napa on Friday marked another comeback – of a quiet, but still tuneful, oasis in a sea of high-volume bands. While rock music’s luminaries took the stages before tens of thousands at the Napa Valley Expo, other fans gravitated instead to a rubberized dance floor next to Chardonnay Hall and a table staffed by three disc jockeys. Men and women swiveled and toe-tapped to their choice of three soundtracks, inaudible to passers-by but channeled through dozens of wireless headsets.
NAPA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Grohl
Mercury News

Review: Highwomen deliver historic set at BottleRock Napa

History was made on Day One of the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley festival. “This is like our second show,” exclaimed Brandi Carlile during the Highwomen’s surprise performance on Friday (Sept. 3). “And we are headlining BottleRock!”. And they did a highly admirable job in that endeavor — delighting the crowd...
NAPA, CA
Napa Valley Register

Napa Valley artist Michael Roche — Beyond Renaissance Man

Michael Roche is a brilliant Napa Valley artist, but he is also an architect, brand guru, father of three, coach to many and a selfless volunteer. His colorful pop-inspired artwork — “The Panel Project” — is currently on display at the CAMi Art and Wine Gallery in Calistoga, and one doesn’t have to look far to come across his other works. He has crafted dozens of wine brands, named popular restaurants, redesigned numerous homes and had a positive impact on the lives of many.
CALISTOGA, CA
Napa Valley Register

The Napa Valley Wine Press: Lewis Cellars sold

Justin Vineyards & Winery has expanded its portfolio into Napa Valley with the acquisition of Lewis Cellars. Lewis Cellars, established in 1992 by Randy and Debbie Lewis as a small family winery, will remain under the leadership of Randy Lewis and Dennis Bell. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help....
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Mercury News

Ayesha Curry, G-Eazy set to take the stage together at BottleRock Napa

Ayesha Curry and G-Eazy have something cooking for BottleRock Napa Valley. The two Bay Area superstars are set to appear on Friday at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at 4:30 p.m. It’s the second time that Curry, host of “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” on the Food Network, has appeared on on...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottlerock Napa Valley#Covid 19#Dosage#Guns
Marin Independent Journal

Chris Stapleton cancels BottleRock Napa set due to illness

Chris Stapleton has just canceled his headlining set at BottleRock Napa Valley due to a “non-COVID related illness.”. The country music superstar — who was set to close Day One of the festival on Friday, Sept. 3 — made the announcement via social media. No word was given on the...
CELEBRITIES
Napa Valley Register

Arts news from Napa Valley College

Napa Valley College (NVC) will hold auditions for its fall 2021 show lineup, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, on the Performing Arts Center main stage. The productions include “All Together Now!” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” along with “Elf The Musical, Jr.” presented in partnership with Cafeteria Kids Theater. Quality journalism...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s Red Thread Wines

As the world starts to open and reconnect, the story behind Red Thread Wines celebrates many of the things that connect one another, from the terroir to the grape and bottle to food, family, and friends. Red Thread Wines is a small producer created by Brian Brakesman and his wife...
DRINKS
pasadenanow.com

Getaways: A Quiet Interlude in Napa Valley

Just five or six days after a busy week in San Francisco, I ventured north yet again, an hour beyond the City, to Napa Valley and its environs. There are many iconic spots throughout the state which say “California,” but there is California, and there is California. Disneyland says one thing, Santa Monica says another, San Francisco says its thing, and Napa Valley tells its own unique story.
NAPA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Napa Valley Register

Napa Valley Art Notes: 'The Little Mermaid' at Luck Penny, Shoshana Bean at Broadway and Vine

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” continues this weekend and next at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center. Lucky Penny's first live production since the COVID pandemic shut down in-person performances, the production uses nine actors and puppets to tell the story based on Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale and the animated musical film, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” with the music of Alan Mencken.
NAPA, CA
Napa Valley Register

Meet the artists in Open Studios Napa Valley: Sept 18-19, 25-26

After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, Open Studios Napa Valley is returning. Local artists will again be opening their studios in this collaborative effort of Art Association Napa Valley (AANV) artists. Fifty-six artists in 36 studio locations from Napa to Calistoga will showcase what they’ve been creating...
NAPA, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s Sequioa Grove Winery

What’s not to love? A 115-year-old barn set beneath the majesty of coastal redwood trees, where five-star food is paired with flagship high-end wines served by a welcoming and knowledgeable hospitality team. It’s a compelling combination of experiences that have earned Sequoia Grove Winery many accolades, including Napa Valley’s “Best Winery Tasting Room” from Napa Valley Life’s Best of Napa Valley Reader’s Choice Awards in both 2020 and 2021.
NAPA, CA
desiretoinspire.net

Colour and pattern in the Napa Valley

If the last house was all about restrained colour palettes and minimalist vibes allowing the old house to shine this one is all about colour and pattern in a new build. Think more, more, more and perhaps just a little bit more. Even with so much going on the house is not visually cluttered. In fact its clean contemporary lines are the perfect foil to the extravagance. What a fun house to grow up in! St Helena, Napa Valley by ETC.etera.
HOME & GARDEN
napavalleylifemagazine.com

Napa Valley’s Hess Collection Winery

Take a scenic drive up in the Mayacamas Mountains, shaped over five million years ago, where The Hess Collection Winery is one-of-a-kind. Off the beaten path on the forested slopes of Mount Veeder, visitors can appreciate this distinct sub-appellation that produces small lots of elegant, intense, quality wine. These exceptional...
NAPA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

S by Ray Signorello, a New Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Launches

Winemaker Priyanka French Helms New Cabernet Brand. (Napa, Calif.)— September 13, 2021——Ray Signorello Jr., founder and proprietor of Signorello Estate—today announced the introduction of a new Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon to his extended Wines by Ray Signorello portfolio. The 2019 S ($75, 1300-9L cases) is crafted by Signorello Estate Winemaker Priyanka French with the intention of showcasing a different expression than the estate wines. French joined the winery in early 2019, along with Consulting Viticulturalist Steve Matthiasson and Consulting Director of Winemaking Celia Welch. French and Proprietor Ray Signorello have been the driving force behind a new and revitalized vision for the 44-year-old family-owned estate following the devastating 2017 wildfire that destroyed the winery, but thankfully spared the 30-acre estate vineyard. Signorello Estate will break ground on a new state-of-the-art 18,000 square foot cave and fermentation facility in fall 2021.
NAPA, CA
Brandon Wang

Where to Find Great Pizza in Napa Valley

Napa Valley is extremely well known for their wine but not so much for their pizza. Despite this, there are still a few great places to check out if you are looking for some great pizza options. One of these places is Forge Hand Crafted Pizza. Forge has a few locations around the Bay Area as well as their Napa location.
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy