CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida shooter may have first pounded on neighbor's door

By CURT ANDERSON, TERRY SPENCER and FREIDA FRISARO
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YnxO_0boVzYYA00
Florida Shooting Family Killed Officers from the Polk County Sheriff Department work outside Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Lakeland, Fla., at the home where a family of four was shot and killed. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux)

LAKELAND, Fla. — (AP) — Someone pounded on Miguel Rivera's sliding glass door early Sunday, but when he went to investigate, no one was there. Minutes later, gunfire erupted at his neighbor's house, where authorities say a Marine vet who thought he heard the voice of God killed four people, including a 3-month-old boy.

Rivera said he believes Bryan Riley might have killed him if he had gotten to the door sooner.

“I pray to God every day I am alive still," Rivera said Tuesday from the front porch of his Lakeland home. "I feel sad for those people. God rest their soul.”

Riley, 33, is being held without bond on four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of Justice Gleason, 40; his 33-year-old girlfriend, Theresa Lanham; their son, Jody, who was born in May; and Lanham's 62-year-old mother, Catherine Delgado, who owned the property. He is also accused of seriously wounding an 11-year-old girl and killing the family's dog.

Polk County sheriff's officials say Riley, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, broke into two homes on Delgado's property about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, shooting his victims as they cowered in fear and begged for their lives. The baby was found cradled in his mother's arms.

At the crime scene Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies carted out bags of items. The single-story, concrete block home has a smaller home in the back near a child’s inflatable pool. A sign on a fence labels the property “The Compound,” while another sign warns about a dog on the premises.

“They were nice people. It doesn’t make sense. I can’t get it through my head," Rivera said.

The girl who survived is in stable condition at a Tampa hospital, officials said. A family statement said she has already undergone four surgeries to repair 10 wounds but is alert, reading, writing and generally in good spirits. The Associated Press is not identifying her because of her age.

“She was very scared when this happened, but she just prayed during the event and knew it would be OK,” their statement to WTVT-TV said. “We appreciate all the well wishes, kind words and prayers.”

Gleason's mother, Pamela Freeman, declined to comment Tuesday.

Thirty miles (48 kilometers) from the shooting, no one answered the door Tuesday at Riley’s home in the Tampa suburb of Brandon. The house was already decorated for Halloween, with a scarecrow and jack-o’-lanterns. Neighbors said Riley was quiet and didn’t socialize, but last week he stopped John Morris’ wife, who has cancer, and said, “I want to pray for you.”

“It was odd. He didn’t make it loud or anything. He didn’t talk to us much and then all of a sudden he comes up with this,” said Morris, 77.

The massacre came about nine hours after investigators say Gleason had a bizarre confrontation with Riley. Detectives don't believe Riley knew the family or others in the neighborhood, but as Gleason mowed his lawn Saturday evening, Riley pulled up in his truck.

Riley told Gleason that God had sent him to prevent a suicide by someone named Amber. Gleason and one of the other victims told Riley no one by that name lived there and asked him to leave. They called 911, but when authorities arrived, Riley was gone. A deputy searched the area but didn’t find Riley.

But Riley returned. About 4:30 a.m., he arranged glowsticks to create a path leading to the victims’ house in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said may have been an attempt to draw officers “into an ambush.”

Shooting soon began — neighbor Liberty Ulrich’s security camera recorded at least four short volleys of about six to 10 shots each. A deputy in the area heard the gunfire and sounded the alarm, bringing state and local law enforcement officers to the scene. When they arrived, they found an apparently unarmed Riley outside, dressed in camouflage, and his truck ablaze.

Riley ran back into the house, where authorities heard more gunfire, “a woman scream and a baby whimper,” Judd said.

Officers tried to enter, but the front door was barricaded. Judd said that when they went to the back, they saw Riley, who appeared to have donned full body armor.

Riley and the officers exchanged heavy gunfire, with dozens “if not hundreds of rounds” fired, before Riley retreated back into the home, Judd said.

Everything fell silent, until a helicopter unit noticed that Riley was coming out, the sheriff said. He had been shot once and surrendered.

Officers heard cries for help inside but were unsure whether there were additional shooters. Still, one officer rushed in and grabbed the wounded girl, who told authorities there were three dead people inside.

“I will never be able to unsee that mother with that deceased infant in her arms,” Judd said. “It is a horror of the utmost magnitude.”

Detectives say he confessed, telling them he was on high on methamphetamine. He told them they know why he did it. They don't.

Riley’s girlfriend told investigators he was never violent but had become increasingly erratic. She said he claimed to be on mission from God, stockpiling supplies for Hurricane Ida victims including $1,000 worth of cigars. He worked as a private security guard and had no criminal history, the sheriff said.

“This guy was a war hero. He fought for his country,” Judd said. Now, ”he’s a coldblooded killer.”

___

Spencer, Frisaro and Associated Press reporter Kelli Kennedy reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

22-year-old Gabrielle Petito missing after boyfriend returns from cross-country trip without her

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Police are investigating the disappearance of 22-year-old Gabrielle Petito after her boyfriend returned from a cross-country road trip without her. Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, set out on a cross-country road trip in early July. The couple drove their Ford Transit van from Florida to New York and then drove west. The pair planned on stopping at several national parks along the way, according to WFSB. The cross-country journey was supposed to end in Portland, Oregon.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arizona woman accused of fatally sedating 2 daughters

PHOENIX — An Arizona woman is accused of fatally sedating her two young daughters with over-the-counter and prescription drugs, authorities said. Retta Renee Cruse, 35, of Phoenix, was booked on two charges of first-degree murder on Tuesday, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. She is accused of the deaths of her children, Royal McIntyre, 4, and Aleyah McIntyre, 9, KNXV reported. The children were found unresponsive in a bed in a home last week, the television station reported.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

$10,000 reward offered in disappearance of Tulalip woman

TULALIP, Wash. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of a Native American woman. Agents with the FBI’s Seattle Field Office and Tulalip Tribal Police are investigating the disappearance of Mary Johnson,...
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in shooting in Auburn, police say

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a person was fatally shot on Wednesday evening in Auburn. The shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 1420 30th Street Southeast. Police said a 63-year-old woman was shot to death inside her apartment. Police did not provide any details on...
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lakeland, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

70 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards seized

PITTSBURGH — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently confiscated 70 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards. The fake cards were found in two shipments in Pittsburgh, WPXI reported. The first shipment of 20 cards was found on Aug. 24 after CBP officers noticed that they were low quality and were being...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Schools warn of TikTok challenge that is leaving restrooms damaged, punishment that could result

Schools across the country are warning their students not to take part in a popular TikTok challenge that has left a trail of destruction behind or face the consequences. From Texas to Pennsylvania, Kansas and Georgia, school administrators are finding damage left over from “The Bathroom Challenge” or “The Devious Lick Challenge,” which has gained popularity on TikTok.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
KIRO 7 Seattle

Oath Keeper pleads guilty in Jan. 6 riot, will cooperate

A member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty Wednesday and will cooperate with investigators against his fellow extremists, marking another win for the Justice Department in its major conspiracy case stemming from the attack. Jason Dolan, 45, is the...
ADVOCACY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Recognize this Burien purse thief?

BURIEN, Wash. — King County deputies are hoping someone will recognize a man who stole a purse from a woman’s shopping cart at a Burien grocery store. On Sept. 9 at 2 p.m., a deputy was called to the Safeway in the 12700 block of 1st Avenue South for a report of a purse theft.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Border Patrol agents rescue 2 small children abandoned on Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents made a disturbing discovery Tuesday on the Rio Grande, finding two small abandoned children on the riverbank. According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, the 2-year-old girl and 3-month boy were found near Eagle Pass, Texas. The children, who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Hurricane Ida#Murder#Ap#Marine#The Associated Press#Wtvt Tv
KIRO 7 Seattle

Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Tropical Depression Nicholas hovered over Louisiana on Wednesday, dumping heavy rain on a region struggling to recover from Hurricane Ida and swamping coastal Mississippi, Alabama and northwest Florida. The National Weather Service said dangerous flash floods were possible from southeast Louisiana into the Florida Panhandle....
LOUISIANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 Mexican guardsmen wounded in Michoacan fighting

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — A clash between gunmen and National Guard troops in the Mexican state of Michoacan has left at least two guardsmen wounded, officials said Wednesday. The shooting occurred near one of the entrances to the town of Tepalcatepec, about 350 miles (565 kilometers) west of Mexico City. Members of the army arrived in support because “various members of the National Guard found themselves surrounded,” according to the Michoacan state police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: 50-year-old man stabbed near T-Mobile park

SEATTLE — A 50-year-old man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near T-Mobile Park, police said. The victim flagged down a King County sheriff’s deputy north of Fourth Avenue South and South Royal Brough Way at 4:35 p.m. and said he was stabbed in the stomach. Medics who were called to the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
60K+
Followers
69K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy