Two years later, no answers in the death of Johnny Lee Rhodes

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times, Ala.
 9 days ago

Sep. 7—For the past two years, Cathy Rhodes has lived every mother's nightmare. Her youngest son, Johnny Rhodes, went missing Sept. 7, 2019, and later was found dead. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office's investigation into what happened to him continues, but no one has been charged in connection with his death.

