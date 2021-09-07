Mangrove Restoration Frustration
This story was originally published in Knowable Magazine, a nonprofit publication exploring the significance of scholarly work through a journalistic lens. If any single event was a watershed for conservation of the world’s mangrove forests, it was the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. The day after Christmas that year, a Magnitude 9.1 earthquake thundered along a fault line on the ocean floor with a force that sent waves—some a hundred feet high—surging toward the densely populated coasts encircling the Indian Ocean. The disaster took more than 225,000 lives.www.hakaimagazine.com
