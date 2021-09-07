CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mangrove Restoration Frustration

By Authored by
Hakai Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published in Knowable Magazine, a nonprofit publication exploring the significance of scholarly work through a journalistic lens. If any single event was a watershed for conservation of the world’s mangrove forests, it was the Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004. The day after Christmas that year, a Magnitude 9.1 earthquake thundered along a fault line on the ocean floor with a force that sent waves—some a hundred feet high—surging toward the densely populated coasts encircling the Indian Ocean. The disaster took more than 225,000 lives.

www.hakaimagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Researchers calculate the cost of restoring Australia's degraded ecosystems

The health and diversity of Australian ecosystems are in decline. The environment is under mounting pressure from land clearing, altered fire regimes and invasive species. Australian ecosystems are also extremely vulnerable to climate impacts with extreme temperatures and fires expected to become more frequent and more severe. Australia's environmental legislation...
SCIENCE
Discovery

The World is Waking Up to the Importance of Mangroves

They’re found around both tropical and subtropical shorelines, everywhere from Miami to Indonesia. And, they have a lot of benefits for both the planet and people. In 2010, several mangrove species were in danger of going extinct, primarily due to coastal development, logging and agriculture, and climate change. Following a study by the Global Marine Species Assessment Unit (GMSU), 11 mangrove species were placed on The International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.
WILDLIFE
BBC

Mangrove forests: Photography winners show beauty of ecosystems

Musfiqur Rahman has been named overall winner of this year's Mangrove Photography Awards, for his image of a wild honey gatherer subduing giant honeybees with smoke, in Bangladesh. Run by the Mangrove Action Project, the competition - now in its seventh year - aims to show the relationships between wildlife,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
resilience.org

Refugees and Restoration

What if we transform refugee camps into regenerative camps?. The first weekend of June was special for many reasons. Not only was it World Environment Day, but also the official launch of the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration. Land degradation is a major challenge the world has to deal with nowadays, and is already undermining the livelihoods of 1.5 billion people worldwide. Following the consequences of climate change, it is likely that more and more people will be affected and will be confronted with forced displacement as a result, in which finding shelter in refugee camps will be their only option. Their stay is often longer than anticipated and so they find themselves stuck in a permanent form of temporariness in often harsh environments. But… What happens if we combine the efforts of ecosystem restoration with humanitarian aid and development, empowering refugees with the tools and the knowledge to build a better life? What if we transform refugee camps into regenerative camps?
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mangrove Forests#Mangrove Restoration#Mangrove Trees#Casualties#Knowable Magazine#University Of Ruhuna#Avicennia
Nature.com

Community-driven tree planting greens the neighbouring landscape

Nature-based solutions to climate change are growing policy priorities yet remain hard to quantify. Here we use remote sensing to quantify direct and indirect benefits from community-led agroforestry by The International Small group and Tree planting program (TIST) in Kenya. Since 2005, TIST-Kenya has incentivised smallholder farmers to plant trees for agricultural benefit and to sequester CO2. We use Landsat-7 satellite imagery to examine the effect on the historically deforested landscape around Mount Kenya. We identify positive greening trends in TIST groves during 2000–2019 relative to the wider landscape. These groves cover 27,198 ha, and a further 27,750 ha of neighbouring agricultural land is also positively influenced by TIST. This positive ‘spill-over’ impact of TIST activity occurs at up to 360 m distance. TIST also benefits local forests, e.g. through reducing fuelwood and fodder extraction. Our results show that community-led initiatives can lead to successful landscape-scale regreening on decadal timescales.
AGRICULTURE
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
Scientific American

Rare Arctic Hurricane Dampens Historic Greenland Melting

Once a raging tropical cyclone, the remnants of Hurricane Larry have transformed into a howling winter storm. After pummeling the coast of Newfoundland last week, and then careening east across the northern Atlantic, Larry brushed past the southeastern coast of Greenland during the last few days—a rare feat for a former Atlantic hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy