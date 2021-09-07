CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer known for student housing has sights set on Columbia's Olympia neighborhood

By Rebecca Liebson, The State (Columbia, S.C.)
Sep. 7—The city is reviewing plans for a new housing development in the Olympia neighborhood, which has become a popular hub for college students in recent years. Documents submitted to the city's Design/Development Review Commission outline a plan to build seven single story homes on a set of vacant lots on Hayward Street, right across from the Olympia Mills and Granby Mills student apartment complexes.

