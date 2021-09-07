Developer known for student housing has sights set on Columbia's Olympia neighborhood

This article was first published by Street Sense Media. Marlena Childs has had enough of conditions at the Kelly Miller complex, a public housing property in LeDroit Park managed by the DC Housing Authority (DCHA). She’s tired of the bedbugs, the near-constant ringing of fire alarms, the periodic sounds of gunshots that send her careening to the floor. She’s had enough of mice coming in and out of her home — she had caught 83 by June, midway through her third summer in the apartment. To make matters worse, Childs says her building’s boiler releases toxic-smelling fumes, and the stairways throughout the complex don’t have nearly enough railings. She has a disability that makes it hard for her to walk downstairs.

