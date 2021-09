The Alabama Crimson Tide visit the Florida Gators in a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship Game in Week 3 of college football. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida Gators face one another, whether it’s in the SEC Championship Game like at the end of last season or in a crucial spot for the regular season, college football fans have to be invested. So it stands to reason that the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide visiting the No. 11-ranked Gators in Gainesville for a Week 3 September matchup will draw tons of interest both in terms of viewers and bettors.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO