For years, we’ve been under the impression that eating more calories than you expend naturally leads to weight gain. However, researchers are now challenging this energy balance model as they believe that the whole message of eating less and exercising more is proving to be futile. They’ve found, through a new study, that weight gain has less to do with overeating and more to do with the kinds of food you’re putting into your body.

