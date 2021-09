In these troubled times, it's important to remember all the things you're thankful for, like (hopefully) having the good sense not to get close to a rutting bull elk. Filmed during the height of rutting season, the video shows a crowd assembled to gawk at a couple of elk in the Park. You can see a cow elk a little ways off, and the bull elk must have been trying to court her. It looks from the video as if the man and his wife were watching the cow elk from a safe distance. But then an irate male appears, trotting up from the parking lot. The bull elk most likely had his eye on the cow and, fearing that the presence of a human male threatened her, he charges the man. It's unclear whether the elk made contact with the man or not, but one thing is for sure: the man is very lucky he didn't get hurt.

ANIMALS ・ 25 DAYS AGO