On a declaration This Sunday, published on its website, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged against the US policy in Afghanistan. “‘The antiterrorist campaign’, led by the United States and waged in Afghanistan in the last two decades, came to an end with the hasty flight of American troops,” reads the note, in which it is urged to take the Army of USA “to justice at all costs for their large-scale atrocities against innocent people“.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO