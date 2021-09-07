Timeline of 2015 attacks as Paris trial set to begin

Paris (AP) – The air is charged with tension and the memory of the night of terror of six years ago is at hand when Salah Abdeslam speaks in the Parisian courtroom. He is considered one of the main perpetrators and the sole survivor of the terrorist squad that killed 130 people, injured 350 and traumatized the whole country in a series of Islamist attacks in the French capital. In his first words at the start of the trial on Wednesday at the Paris courthouse, when it comes to his personal details, he admits to being a fighter in the terrorist Islamic State (IS) militia. This is his job.

