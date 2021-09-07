CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timeline of 2015 attacks as Paris trial set to begin

 8 days ago

PARIS (AP) — The 2015 attacks in Paris killed 130 people and wounded hundreds of others. A trial begins Wednesday of 20 men accused of having roles in the carnage. The attacks were carefully planned and simultaneous across the French capital. ——— September-November 2015: Two apartments and a house in...

newsy.com

Paris Terror Attack Trial Starts Wednesday

The survivors of the ISIS attack on Paris the night of Nov. 13, 2015, and those who mourn the 130 dead, are bracing for the long-awaited trial and hoping for justice. It begins Wednesday in a secure modern complex embedded in Paris' original 13th-century courthouse. The main chamber and 12 overflow rooms can accommodate 1,800 victims, 330 lawyers and 141 accredited journalists for the nine-month trial.
The Independent

Paris on security alert as Bataclan terror trial begins

A vast security operation swung into operation in Paris on Wednesday as the trial of those charged with carrying out the worst terrorist attack in the French capital's history was set to begin.Twenty men will stand trial for carrying out the deadly attacks in November 2015 which left 130 people dead and more than 400 wounded after the Bataclan music hall, the Stade de France and cafe, bars and restaurants in 10th and 11th arrondisements were targeted.Vans thought to be carrying some of the accused left the Fleury-Merogis prison south of Paris ahead of the start of the trial,...
raleighnews.net

Paris trial of jihadists who killed 130 begins under tight security

PARIS, France: The trial of 20 men implicated in a jihadist attack claimed by Islamic State, which killed 130 people in Paris on 13th November, 2015, will begin on Wednesday under strict security. The attack, the deadliest in France during peacetime, injured hundreds and was carried out by gunmen wearing...
BBC

Paris attacks trial: Abdeslam blames France for bombing IS

The main defendant in the November 2015 Paris attacks trial has sought to justify the murder of 130 people as retaliation for French military action against Islamic State (IS) jihadists. Prosecutors say Salah Abdeslam, 32, is the only surviving member of the IS cell that targeted Paris that night. "We...
crossroadstoday.com

Trial of former Kosovo rebel commander starts in Hague court

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A court set up in The Hague to prosecute crimes from Kosovo’s 1998-99 war for independence from Serbia opened its first trial Wednesday, with prosecutors saying they have irrefutable evidence that a former rebel commander is guilty of charges including murder and torture of suspected collaborators.
CBS News

U.S. Marine wounded in Kabul attack gives eyewitness account

U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Marines were warned an attack was coming and had a physical description of the suspected bomber, but in the crush of humanity outside the airport, they were unable to spot him. The explosion killed 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghans, and wounded at least 15 American service members, including Sutphen.
New Haven Register

Libya arrests 2 suspected traffickers, returns 53 to Egypt

Libyan authorities arrested two suspected human traffickers and facilitated the return of more than 50 Egyptian migrants to their home country, officials said. Fifty-three Egyptians landed in Cairo’s international airport on a private flight late Sunday after authorities in Libya’s capital of Tripoli arrested them for attempting to travel by boat to Europe in recent weeks, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.
crossroadstoday.com

EU chief turns to Paralympian Vio to inspire Europe’s youth

BRUSSELS (AP) — When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was at a loss for words Wednesday to capture the soul of the European Union and its future, Bebe Vio was there to help the EU’s top official at the end of her State of the Union address. Sitting...
crossroadstoday.com

Spain restarts talks to resolve Catalan secession crisis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister and Catalonia’s leader met Wednesday to restart negotiations in hopes of finding a solution to the ongoing political crisis caused by the region’s separatist movement. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the two-hour meeting with regional president Pere Aragonès was important to continue mending...
crossroadstoday.com

Afghan charity workers find safety in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A group of 44 evacuees from Afghanistan arrived in North Macedonia Wednesday to receive temporary shelter, under an international effort to assist people considered to be at risk under Taliban rule. Most of the evacuees worked for the “Turquoise Mountain” charity co-founded by Britain’s Prince...
crossroadstoday.com

Unvaccinated French health care workers face suspension

PARIS (AP) — Health care workers in France face suspension from their jobs starting Wednesday if they haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. With as many as 300,000 workers still not vaccinated, some hospitals fear staff shortages will add to their strain. Vaccines are now compulsory for medical care, home care...
crossroadstoday.com

Chinese ambassador to UK barred from Parliament

LONDON (AP) — China’s ambassador to Britain has been barred from Parliament and told he could not enter the building for a talk he was scheduled to give on Wednesday. Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Tuesday it was not “appropriate” for the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, to enter Parliament because China imposed sanctions against seven British parliamentarians over their criticism of Beijing’s human rights record.
crossroadstoday.com

Bulgaria to hold an early election after political deadlock

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s president has called a third parliamentary election this year that will be held on Nov. 14 after two previous votes failed to produce a government, authorities said Wednesday. Parliament will be dissolved and a new caretaker government will be appointed in the European Union country...
crossroadstoday.com

Latest: US govt advisers get set to decide need for boosters

WASHINGTON — U.S. government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It’s the first public step toward deciding which Americans may get an extra dose and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence that it will ask outside experts to consider at Friday’s meeting.
crossroadstoday.com

Animal rights group: Faeroes should end dolphin slaughters

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The international animal rights group Sea Shepherd said Wednesday it hopes that pressure will build from within the Faeroe Islands to end its traditional drive of sea mammals into shallow water, where they are slaughtered for their meat and blubber. A local activist published gruesome video...
Rebel Yell

Beginning of the trial of the terrorist attacks in Paris |

Paris (AP) – The air is charged with tension and the memory of the night of terror of six years ago is at hand when Salah Abdeslam speaks in the Parisian courtroom. He is considered one of the main perpetrators and the sole survivor of the terrorist squad that killed 130 people, injured 350 and traumatized the whole country in a series of Islamist attacks in the French capital. In his first words at the start of the trial on Wednesday at the Paris courthouse, when it comes to his personal details, he admits to being a fighter in the terrorist Islamic State (IS) militia. This is his job.
The Independent

Bataclan attack trial: Court case begins into 2015 Paris attacks as 1,000 police stand guard

The trial is set to open into the terrorist attacks which left around 130 dead in Paris more than six years ago.Gunmen with suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital in November 2015 in a deadly jihadist rampage, which also wounded hundreds. Scores of police gathered around the Palais de Justice courthouse in central Paris ahead of the trial of 20 men suspected of involvement in the attacks. The French interior minister has warned the terrorist threat is especially high at times like the attack's trial, which is due to start on Wednesday morning. Around 1,000 police have been deployed for the trial, he said.
