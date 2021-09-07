CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Prosecutors drop sexual assault case against Alibaba manager

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5OP2_0boVxonK00
1 of 4

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese prosecutors have dropped a case against a former Alibaba manager accused by a female colleague of sexual assault, weeks after the case caused a backlash against the e-commerce firm over how it handles sexual misconduct allegations.

Police detained the former manager, whose last name is Wang, in August after a female Alibaba employee accused him of sexual assault while they were on a business trip to the northern Chinese city of Jinan.

The woman accused Wang of turning a blind eye when she was plied with alcohol and molested during a dinner with a client. She said Wang later entered her hotel room and then sexually assaulted her while she was drunk.

Prosecutors in Jinan did not approve Wang’s arrest and he received a 15-day detention instead, according to a statement posted on the social media site Weibo by Jinan police late Monday night.

The move drew widespread criticism online, with many lamenting the lack of protection for women in sexual assault cases. Some said Wang’s 15-day detention suggested he was not entirely innocent.

On Weibo, Wang’s wife thanked his team of lawyers in a post early Tuesday. She previously accused the female employee of framing her husband for sexual misconduct. Wang was not reachable for comment.

Wang was fired from his job after the woman posted an 8,000-word essay with the accusations in an internal post on the company’s intranet and said Alibaba’s human resources department ignored her complaints.

Alibaba also asked two senior executives to resign over their handling of the case. Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang pledged to establish an anti-sexual harassment policy with “zero tolerance” for sexual misconduct.

“Alibaba Group has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct, and ensuring a safe workplace for all our employees is Alibaba’s top priority,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The global #MeToo movement against sexual harassment has gained prominence in China in recent years, with accusations made against several academics, a TV anchor and celebrities. But convictions are few and far between.

In a recent high-profile case, celebrity Kris Wu was arrested in Beijing on suspicion of rape after a Chinese influencer accused him of forcing girls to drink alcohol and then sexually assaulting them.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Chinese court rules against #MeToo plaintiff

BEIJING (Reuters) -A Beijing court late on Tuesday ruled against the plaintiff in a high-profile Chinese sexual harassment case, saying there was insufficient evidence to support her claims, a decision likely to deal a blow to China’s #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan, 28, in a series of social media posts in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Beijing court dismisses landmark #MeToo case as authorities censor discussion

A Beijing court on Tuesday dismissed a case filed by Zhou Xiaoxuan, whose sexual assault allegations against a prominent television host helped kick-start China’s burgeoning #MeToo movement, while censors moved quickly to shut down backlash to the decision. In a blow to a movement already under pressure from authorities clamping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge drops nearly all charges against reality TV star surgeon who allegedly drugged and raped women

A judge in Orange County, California, has approved a request to drop almost all counts against a surgeon and his girlfriend who have been accused of drugging and raping multiple women. After the request was granted, only the charges stemming from two alleged victims are still intact. CBS Los Angeles reported that Grant Robicheaux, who was once the subject of a Bravo reality show for his dating escapades, was originally accused by seven women of rape and sexual assault. According to prosecutors, Mr Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, lured women into their lives, drugged them and raped them....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Zhang
Person
Kris Wu
CBS News

Promise of swift justice after yet another brutal rape-murder in India

New Delhi — A deadly sexual assault has once again drawn Indians into the streets to voice their outrage, as officials vow swift justice but appear at pains to stem violence against women. There were protests over the weekend after the rape of a 34-year-old woman, who died of the horrific injuries inflicted in the attack, in India's financial capital, Mumbai.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Herald

Bystanders harass Chinese woman going public in #MeToo case

BEIJING -- A Chinese woman was shoved by antagonistic bystanders as she headed to court Tuesday in one of the few remaining #MeToo cases from a tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain. Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, became the face of the country's #MeToo movement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bystanders harass Chinese woman going public in #MeToo case

A Chinese woman was shoved by antagonistic bystanders as she headed to court Tuesday in one of the few remaining #MeToo cases from a tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain.Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, became the face of the country's #MeToo movement after going public with accusations against a prominent CCTV host in 2018. Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests, but Zhou has continued to speak out. “I'm very thankful for everyone,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
spectrumnews1.com

Bystanders harass Chinese woman going public in #MeToo case

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese woman was shoved by antagonistic bystanders as she headed to court Tuesday in one of the few remaining #MeToo cases from a tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain. Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, became the face of the country's #MeToo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

570K+
Followers
313K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy