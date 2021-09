The Seattle Seahawks’ new offense is going to be a lot of fun, at least if today’s convincing 28-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts is any indication. Running offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s new scheme, Russell Wilson looked as comfortable as he’s ever been in the NFL, thriving as he threw to every level of the field and to all kinds of different targets. Along the way, Seattle got chunk plays from both of their tight ends, their top running back and their two star wide receivers. Tyler Lockett had the best day of the bunch, posting 100 yards and two scores on just four catches.

