Personnel note: RSA Consulting welcomes Melody Arnold to the team
On Sept. 2, the Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm announced it welcomed Melody Arnold to the team as Director of Government and Community Affairs. Arnold is an experienced lobbyist and health care advocate who spent the past seven years working for the Florida Health Care Association, where she held the title of Associate Director of Government Affairs. In that role, she represented more than 500 long-term care facilities, facilitating FHCA's advocacy, member relations, and political fundraising initiatives.
