World

Timeline of 2015 attacks as Paris trial set to begin

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
PARIS (AP) — The 2015 attacks in Paris killed 130 people and wounded hundreds of others. A trial begins Wednesday of 20 men accused of having roles in the carnage.

The attacks were carefully planned and simultaneous across the French capital.

September-November 2015: Two apartments and a house in Belgium are rented under false identities to prepare and coordinate the attacks. Salah Abdeslam rents two cars in Belgium to drive to France.

— 9:16 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Two suicide bombers detonate themselves outside the national stadium just north of Paris after failing to enter it. A security guard and both bombers die.

— 9:24 p.m. to 9:36 p.m. Three shootings take place at different restaurants in the 10th and 11th arrondissement of Paris. 39 people die.

— 9:41 p.m. A suicide bomber detonates his vest by another restaurant, kills no one but wounds two.

— 9:47 p.m. Three gunmen storm the Bataclan concert hall, killing 90.

— 9:53 p.m. A suicide bomber detonates his vest near the national stadium. He is the only one killed.

Nov. 14, 2015

— 12:12 a.m. Police special forces enter the Bataclan, two terrorists blow themselves up, one is killed by police.

— Early morning: Salah Abdeslam, who had dropped the stadium bombers off and whose brother was one of the restaurant attackers, flees to Belgium.

— 11:42 a.m. The Islamic State group claims the responsibility for the attacks as retaliation against France for “insulting (the) Prophet” and air strikes in Iraq and Syria.

— Nov. 17-18 : Police raid a house in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis, where two men involved in the attacks are hidden. One of the men detonates his explosive vest, and they and a woman with them die.

— March 18, 2016: Salah Abdeslam is captured in the Molenbeek area of Brussels, Belgium.

— March 22, 2016: Three suicide bombers connected to the November 2015 Paris attacks kill 32 people and injure more than 300 in Brussels.

— April 8: Mohamed Abrini, who was involved in the Paris attacks and Brussels bombings, is arrested in Anderlecht outside Brussels.

— Sept. 8, 2021: The trial of the Nov. 13, 2015, Paris attacks opens in Paris. A total of 20 men are named as defendants. Abrini, Abdeslam and 12 others are set to appear. Five of the defendants are presumed dead and one is on the run.

— May 25, 2022: The judges are expected to give their verdict.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

