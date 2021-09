KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 6): Just over two-thirds or 68% of the Malaysian adult population had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday (Sept 5). According to the country's Special Committee for Ensuring Access to Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) Twitter page, citing daily and cumulative Covid-19 vaccine administration data from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), 15.93 million Malaysian adults had been fully vaccinated despite the decline in daily doses administered to 289,958 yesterday, from 300,501 and 321,349 the days before.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO