For three trading sessions in a row, the bears have been trying to push the EUR/USD to break the 1.1800 level, which paves the way for a stronger bearish breakout. The euro did not benefit from the European Central Bank (ECB)'s announcement of a slight reduction in the pace of bond purchases as part of one of its quantitative easing programs and hinted that further reduction could come in December. The euro was indecisive if not volatile in the wake of the September monetary policy decision, with the potential implications of the announcement that the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) will buy European government bonds “at a somewhat lower pace” in the coming months than in the first half of the year.

CURRENCIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO