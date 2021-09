Bombers football team bounced back nicely with a big Homecoming victory over Hoosier Conference opponent Twin Lakes by score of 30-0 at Emory Harrison Athletic Complex. It was a night for the Seniors on offense with Dylan Kidd recording 188 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns while fellow Senior Kelton Hesson with 119 on the ground and another 65 yards in receiving and 1 touchdown. Logan Kuiper caught a 2 point conversion pass as did Hesson. Cohen Craig added 2 PATs and a nice Kickoff that ricocheted off a Twin Lakes player and recovered by Hesson. On Defense it was the youth of the Bombers who stood out on this night with Aaron Barko, sophomore, with 2 interceptions and Freshman Diego Hernandez-Reyes and Corbin Mathew leading the team in tackles. Bombers are now 3-1 and head down to West Lafayette for another Hoosier Conference clash.

