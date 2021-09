Miami-Dade County is looking into fish kill in Biscayne Bay which may have been caused by a combination of heat with numerous days of rain. The fish kill is located on the east side of Biscayne Bay, closest to the North Beach area, the county said Monday. The combination of heat and heavy, continuous rain reduces oxygen in the waterways.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO