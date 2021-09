Wednesday’s quarter-final against Belinda Bencic will show whether Emma Raducanu is a genuine contender for the US Open title.Such a notion would have seemed ridiculous when the 18-year-old from Kent began her qualifying campaign in New York two weeks ago but, with only eight women left, and Raducanu having steam-rollered her way through the draw so far, it is now an extraordinary possibility.Raducanu showed off her talents on the biggest stage in tennis on Monday, overcoming a nervous start to dismiss American Shelby Rogers 6-2 6-1.Watching from the stands on Arthur Ashe Stadium was the last British woman to win...

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO