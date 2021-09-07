CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European stocks slip from recent highs, telecom deals in focus

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - European stocks ended lower on Tuesday as caution kicked in ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later this week, while focus turned to a flurry of telecom deals led by Deutsche Telekom (DE:DTEGn). The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.5% after coming close to a record high...

uk.investing.com

Related
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Holds Firm

Although the US dollar dipped on the US inflation miss, the greenback quickly recovered its losses with the dollar index closing almost unchanged at 91.63, where it remains in Asia. The US dollar’s strength even as bond yields eased is strongly suggesting that risk-aversion flows are in play as sentiment globally sours. That should also benefit the Swiss franc and Japanese yen over the rest of the week.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Selling Pressure And Breadth Weakness Continue

All the major equity indexes closed lower yesterday with negative internals on the NYSE and NASDAQ as trading volumes declined from the prior session. Once again, we saw early session strength disappear throughout the session with all the indexes closing at or near their intraday lows. The charts saw a few technical negative events registered while cumulative market breadth continued to deteriorate as the A/Ds made lower lows. Meanwhile, the data dashboard has yet to present levels typically associated with correction bottoms as, for example, the 1-Day McClellan OB/OS Oscillators remain neutral and not yet in oversold territory. As such, while we are formally maintaining our near-term “neutral” macro-outlook for equities, the charts and data, in our opinion, suggest the potential for some further weakness.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Stocks Close Lower as UK Inflation Soars to Nine-Year High

LONDON — European markets closed lower on Wednesday as traders reacted to economic data out of the U.K. and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended Wednesday's session down 0.7%, with utilities shares dropping 2.7% to lead the losses as most sectors and major bourses dipped into the red. U.K....
BUSINESS
investing.com

Chinese Economy Shows More Signs Of Weakness

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung delivers the briefing for the day ahead. - Join the AmplifyME community today! (00:00) Overview of market sentiment at the EU open post-US CPI (2:33) China's economy weakens on Delta outbreak and wary consumers (4:39) Who are Evergrande Group (HK:3333) and why is it...
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher; Microsoft Buyback, Industrial Production in Focus

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen edging higher at the open Wednesday, rebounding after the previous session’s sharp losses, but investors remain anxious about the strength of the economic recovery and future monetary policy. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 15 points, or 0.1%,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Euro zone production stronger than expected in July

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production was stronger than expected in July, data showed on Wednesday, thanks to rising output of capital and non-durable consumer goods. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.5% month-on-month in July for a...
ECONOMY
investing.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.80%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Public Sector Undertakings , Power and Technology sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 gained 0.80% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index gained 0.82%.
STOCKS
investing.com

China Slowdown, Evergrande Default, Europe Energy Prices - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- China's stock markets fall again on disappointing economic data and the seemingly imminent default of a major real estate developer. Europe's energy prices are now above their record in 2008, while a big drop in stockpiles is also supporting crude oil. U.S. industrial production data for August are due. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Wednesday, 15th September.
MARKETS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Flat to Lower as Economic Fears Persist; Dow Down 15 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Wednesday, struggling to make any real headway after falling in the previous session amid fears for the strength of the U.S. and global economies. Weaker-than-expected economic data for August out of China, where growth in both retail sales growth and industrial production...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

European stocks slip back as energy prices surge, China data disappoints

European markets have struggled again today with little in the way of direction, after a weak lead from Asia markets which fell back after Chinese retail sales dropped sharply to 2.5% in August, raising concerns that the world's second biggest economy is in much worse shape than was originally believed.
STOCKS
investing.com

Microsoft, Goldman Sachs Make News, But Rising Crude Could Drag Market

Oil futures are up 1% this morning ahead of the crude oil inventories report. While the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index was nearly double forecast. However, the news failed to move markets. It’s hard to get Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to move 1% but its announcement that it’s hiking its quarterly dividend...
STOCKS
investing.com

S&P 500 Climbs as Energy Powers Ahead

Investing.com – The S&P 500 climbed Wednesday, as a rally in energy and industrials helped the broader market recover some of its recent losses. The S&P 500 rose 1.0%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, or 280 points, the Nasdaq climbed 0.9%. Energy rallied more than 3% as data...
STOCKS
NBC New York

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Lower; Sentiment Weakens Ahead of U.S. CPI

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session and amid worries over future growth. At 3:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
STOCKS
Metro International

Dollar holds tight range as investors await U.S. inflation data

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar was little changed against other major currencies on Tuesday as investors looked to U.S. inflation data later in the session for clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index stood at 92.622, having retreated from a two-week high of...
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Mixed; Inflation Data Looms Large

Investing.com -- European stock markets are expected to open in a subdued fashion Monday, with investors looking for direction following the European Central Bank’s policy decision and ahead of key inflation data. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.3% higher, the FTSE 100...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

European Markets Close Slightly Higher After Week of Losses

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Monday, with investors continuing to weigh up the European Central Bank's latest policy decision and inflation data. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session up 0.3% after the benchmark slumped 1.2% last week. Oil and gas stocks led the gains on Monday, adding 2.8%.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Stocks Correction of 5%-10% Likely by Year End - Deutsche Survey

LONDON (Reuters) -An equity market correction of 5%-10% by the end of the year was the majority prediction in a September market sentiment survey published by Deutsche Bank on Monday, in the latest sign of market caution that the equity bull run will end. According to the report, conducted from...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Europe close: Stocks rally but end off best levels

European stocks attempted a rally on Monday, shrugging off a weaker overnight performance in Asia, after a top European Central Bank official said recent gains in inflation did not yet pose a risk. Speaking on Monday morning, ECB governing council member, Isabel Schnabel, took aim at the doomsayers in Germany...
STOCKS
marketresearchtelecast.com

European stocks break 4-day losing streak driven by banks and oil companies

Sep 13 (Reuters) – European stocks closed higher for the first time in five days on Monday, as oil-linked stocks, banks and utilities rose on hopes that the area’s strong economic recovery euro counteract the risks of a global slowdown. * The pan-European STOXX 600 Index rose 0.3% after hitting...
STOCKS

