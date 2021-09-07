CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona Heights, PA

Highlands Middle School Moving To Remote Learning Due To COVID-19 Cases

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATRONA HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Starting today, students at Highlands Middle School will be utilizing remote learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. School leaders say due to a high number of new COVID-19 cases, students will be learning at home until at least Friday. During that time, the building...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Block Club Chicago

2 People Contracted COVID At An Englewood High School — Teachers, Students Didn’t Find Out For Days: ‘A Big Mess’

ENGLEWOOD — A few days after Chicago Public Schools reopened for in-person learning, a teacher at Englewood STEM High School stopped Mike Smith in the hallway. They asked if Smith had “seen the update on Aspen,” a platform teachers, students and families use to view grades, attendance and student performance information. Smith had no clue what the teacher meant.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crete-Monee Middle School Teacher Cherie Garza, 39, Dies 2 Months After Contracting COVID-19

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A 39-year-old teacher at Crete-Monee Middle School in the south suburbs has died two months after contracting COVID-19. For weeks, Cherie Garza’s family had been sharing her battle against COVID online with friends and strangers alike, as they prayed for a miracle. But as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, Garza’s battle has ended in heartbreak. Garza never even got a change to return to classes this fall. In a GoFundMe, friends said Cherie Garza had been a healthy 39-year-old wife, sister, daughter, and friend, and “the epitome of an excellent educator.” “Everyone would want to have a ‘Cherie’...
UNIVERSITY PARK, IL
fox17.com

Middle Tennessee districts call off school due to COVID-19 concerns

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Middle Tennessee districts announced this week they are calling off school due to COVID-19 concerns. Marion County schools are also closing school from Sept. 2 to Sept. 10 for intensive cleaning and COVID-19 numbers. All extra-curricular activities are also suspended during this time. Students will come back to school on Sept. 13.
TENNESSEE STATE
thelansingjournal.com

Heritage to return to in-person learning after remote week due to COVID cases

LANSING, Ill. (September 11, 2021) – Heritage Middle School students spent last week remote learning due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, but they are all expected back in school Monday. District Superintendent Dr. Erika Millhouse-Pettis had informed parents via email and robocalls of the switch to remote learning when two...
LANSING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Thousands of CPS students exposed to COVID-19 in first 8 days of school

CHICAGO - CPS has only been in session for eight days, but it already appears that thousands of students have been exposed to COVID-19. According to the Sun-Times, CPS has identified 3,000 students who have been exposed. CPS hasn't provided FOX 32 with an exact number. According to the Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Schools make temporary switch to remote learning amid COVID-19 quarantines

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Days into the start of the new school year, several districts are switching to remote learning because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. It comes amid widespread quarantines as the virus spreads in classrooms where students and staff are not wearing masks. “Obviously, this is not how...
SANDUSKY, OH
WBOY

Preston County Schools to temporarily move to remote learning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Preston County Schools have announced they will be moving over to remote learning starting tomorrow, Sept. 14. Full remote learning will begin on Sept. 16. In-school learning is planned to return on Sept. 27. During this period, sports and extra-curricular activities will be cancelled. Current paper and...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
counton2.com

Julian Mitchell Elementary School shifting to virtual learning due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another school in Charleston County is making the move to virtual learning due to the spread of COVID-19. The Charleston County School District announced Thursday that “due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students quarantined as close contacts,” Julian Mitchell Elementary School will transition to full virtual instruction.
CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachonline.com

Third Horry County School switches to virtual learning due to COVID-19

A third Horry County school will instruct its students online temporarily as COVID-19 cases rise in the school district and the community as a whole. With 16 active student cases and 260 students in quarantine, Loris Middle School will close its building to students for two weeks due to COVID-19, Horry County Schools (HCS) announced Wednesday. Just over two weeks into the school year, the school joins Aynor Middle School and Conway High School, which announced a hiatus on in-person learning in the last few days.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
CBS DFW

Duncanville ISD Fighting COVID Losses, Making Home Visits To Bring Seniors Back To Campus

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Administrators in the Duncanville Independent School District have a plan on how to reach older teenagers whose education was negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic. Officials say starting September 16 administrators will fan out across the community to reach out to high school seniors who should have graduated last year, but didn’t. They say they want to relay a very clear message: “We care too much about you to let you go.” The principal for PACE High School will lead a group of assistant principals as they make home visits to 30 former Duncanville ISD students. The district wants the teenagers, who came so close to completing their high school careers with a diploma, to come back and finish strong. The school leaders will provide information about programs at PACE that offer in-person instruction, as well an accelerated, online curriculum that students can access 24 hours a day. To help further, programs at the school allow students to work at their own speed and five graduation dates throughout the school year are being offered. Any student interested in completing their high school education can visit the PACE campus at 502 E. Freeman Street or apply online.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock ISD closes 4 additional classrooms, pivoting to remote learning due to COVID-19

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Independent School District confirmed to CBS Austin Thursday 4 additional classrooms are temporarily transitioning to remote learning. Letters were sent out to parents and guardians of students attending Forest Creek Elementary and Double File Trail Elementary informing them of RRISD's decision to close two classrooms at both schools for 10 days due to several "epidemiologically linked" cases of COVID-19.
ROUND ROCK, TX

