The Barfield Partners with HIS to Deliver Seamless Guest Connectivity

hospitalitynet.org
 8 days ago

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. - Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced the implementation of a high-speed Guest Wi-Fi service for The Barfield, an Autograph Collection hotel. Opening in summer 2021 as Amarillo’s preeminent luxury hotel, The Barfield’s adoption of advanced Wi-Fi technology by HIS will ensure that business and leisure guests alike receive the high-speed connectivity and reliability that they expect.

www.hospitalitynet.org

