The Westin Fort Lauderdale Selects ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions to Implement Advanced Staff Safety and Hotel Asset Management Features

The Property Management System (PMS) has always been seen as the beating heart of the hotel technology stack. Is this still the case? How has COVID-19 changed the PMS landscape and what does the future hold for companies that offer this solution? Watch three PMS innovators discuss a myriad of questions that directly affect every hotel and every guest. Our panelists for this session include Michael Schubach, Product Guru from Infor, Jason Hughes, VCIO of Visual Matrix and Firas Bacha, VP of Product Strategy from Agilysys.

