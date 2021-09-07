CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Westin Fort Lauderdale Selects ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions to Implement Advanced Staff Safety and Hotel Asset Management Features

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockholm - ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, a leading provider of advanced security technology for the hospitality industry, has announced the successful adoptions of Staff Safety and Hotel Asset Management with the implementation of Vostio Location Solutions at The Westin Fort Lauderdale, a property managed by TPG Hotels and Resorts. Leveraging ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions’ industry-leading technology, The Westin is able to ensure the safety and convenience of guests and staff alike while boosting operational efficiency.

IN THIS ARTICLE
