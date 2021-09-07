CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

HITEC TV: Interview with Infor Hospitality Solutions' SVP & GM Jason Floyd

hospitalitynet.org
 9 days ago

Hospitality Net's Alan Young talks with Jason Floyd, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Infor Hospitality Solutions. Jason Floyd started out his career serving in the US Army, then he was grasped by the hospitality bug. For over 24 years, Jason has been committed to the hotel technology industry assisting hoteliers to find better ways to utilize technology to enhance revenues, guest expectations and service. This 30-minute interview offers insights into Jason"s background, his passion for our industry and how Infor is positioned to deliver primary multiple platforms (PMS, CRS, RMS, F&B, etc.) to the global hotel industry.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

Related
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: The Future of The Property Management System - Panel #1

The Property Management System (PMS) has always been seen as the beating heart of the hotel technology stack. Is this still the case? How has COVID-19 changed the PMS landscape and what does the future hold for companies that offer this solution? Watch three PMS innovators discuss a myriad of questions that directly affect every hotel and every guest. Our panelists for this session include Michael Schubach, Product Guru from Infor, Jason Hughes, VCIO of Visual Matrix and Firas Bacha, VP of Product Strategy from Agilysys.
SOFTWARE
hospitalitynet.org

Cloud5 Communications Set to Showcase Managed IT Services, Virtual Guest Services, Conference Services, and Guest Engagement Solutions at HITEC 2021

Chicago, IL. - Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services for the world’s top hotel brands and management companies, is set to exhibit at HITEC 2021, which will take place in Dallas from September 27-30. Exhibiting at Booth #1211, Cloud5 will showcase the company’s well-known Internet and voice solutions, as well as a new suite of services designed to maximize hotel resources, reduce costs, drive new revenue streams, and engage guests like never before.
TECHNOLOGY
hospitalitynet.org

OTA Insight and PredictHQ Partner for Smarter Demand Forecasting as Hoteliers Prepare for Rebound

San Francisco and Denver - OTA Insight, the cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, today announced a new partnership with PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company. PredictHQ’s intelligent event data is used by many of the world’s leading hotel brands, and elements of it are now part of OTA Insight’s solutions.
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Settlers Hospitality Chooses IDeaS’ Industry-Leading Revenue Management Solutions and Services

IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, is proud to announce its new partnership with Settlers Hospitality. The family-owned-and-operated hospitality group selected IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) for its five historic, boutique properties after a competitive evaluation period. IDeaS has also...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Svp#Hospitality Industry#Hotels#Hitec#Hospitality Net#The Us Army#Pms#Crs#Rms#F B#Covid
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: The Future of Hotel Door Locks and The Contactless Revolution

Our world has changed, and the hotel industry is embracing solutions that adapt address our guests needs and expectations. Industry experts Ron Owens, CEO of OpenKey, Beth Kahwajy, Hospitality Lead for Salto Systems and Nicholás Aznar, President – Americas for Assa Abloy, discuss how guests will interact with entry systems in the future and how it will impact the guest experience. Long gone are the days where key cards are the only way to access a room or amenity within a hotel property. You would be surprised at how these companies are changing the future of hotel access and the overall experience.
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

HNtv INSIDERS: European hotel tech perspectives

A conversation between Ian MIllar (EHL) and Andrew Evers (Red Carnation Hotels). Ian Millar is a Senior Lecturer in the Entrepreneurship and Innovation department at EHL. Andrew Evers is Group IT Manager at Red Carnation Hotels. HITEC DALLAS. The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (HITEC®) is the world's largest...
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Hapi Hits Growth Spurt, Adds Customers and Team Members

MIAMI – As hotel companies across the industry accelerate their digital transformation, more of them are turning to Hapi – the hospitality industry’s leading platform for fast and cost-effective connectivity between technology systems – to ensure their new platforms are integrated property and sharing data across the technology stack in real time.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
martechseries.com

Appfire Appoints BeyondTrust CEO, Matt Dircks, to Board of Directors

Appfire, a leading provider of apps that help teams solve modern challenges with digital solutions, announced that Matt Dircks, CEO of BeyondTrust, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Marketing Technology News: Appfire Acquires Snapbytes Limited (UK) to Drive ITSM Innovation Within the Atlassian Ecosystem. “Matt’s deep understanding of software...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Arena Blossoms with Infor

Flower distributor picks Infor CloudSuite Distribution to seamlessly manage seasonal peaks of many thousands of orders an hour. Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Arena Flowers, a leading UK flower distribution service, has chosen Infor CloudSuite Distribution to achieve new levels of organisational agility. Delivered via multi-tenant cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution will help Arena quickly and seamlessly scale the business in line with seasonal peaks in demand.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

HITEC TV: How do doorlocks enable the contactless guest-journey in hotels

HITEC TV: In this webinar, three industry-leading doorlock solution providers for hotels take a deep dive into how they adapted to deliver contactless solutions in the post-covid era. Nicolas Aznar, President Americas at ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. Beth Kahwajy, Hospitality Vertical Leader / North America at Salto Systems. Ron Owens,...
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Respect: an Ethical Solution to Employee Motivation in the Hospitality Industry

Our primary job as hospitality managers is to motivate employees to perform certain tasks in a manner that produces certain desired outcomes. Historically, in a time when people went to work for a firm and sometimes remained there for the majority of their career, motivation was easier because there was a significantly greater level of pride and a stronger work ethic amongst employees than currently exists. These tendencies of long tenure and strong work ethic were primarily based both on the cultural and normative values of the time—that is what people did—what was expected of them and on the significantly less competitive environment that existed (i.e., fewer hospitality businesses to work at).
INDUSTRY
advisorhub.com

Tony Sirianni Interview: Joely Meighan – SVP, Director of Managed Assets at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Why did you get into the wealth management business?. Growing up in Great Falls, Montana, I was introduced to D.A. Davidson at a young age. I had the opportunity to work for the firm during high school and got an early taste of the business. While I didn’t stick with it initially, I did come back based on the people and the experience. Very early, I realized this could be a great career for me and not just a job.
GREAT FALLS, MT
hospitalitynet.org

Maestro PMS Helping Prepare Hoteliers Attending HITEC Hospitality Technology Conference in Dallas

To get the most out of the world’s largest hotel technology conference, the leading provider of Web Browser based cloud and on-premises property-management systems is making four downloads available that will make shopping the conference easier than ever before, including a PMS Evaluation Checklist that compares the most in demand PMS features.
hospitalitynet.org

The Importance of Clean Guest Data

Data is like gold for hotel marketers — but only if it’s good data. Learn all about how bad data can make your marketing fall flat, and discover our step-by-step process for cleaning up your database. Even with the best intentions and training in place, it’s very easy for hotels...
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

M&T Expand Portfolio with Two New Major Hotels

The Hampton by Hilton Waterloo (297 keys) and the Doubletree by Hilton, York (143 keys) are the latest additions to the M&T portfolio, taking the number of hotels to 25 and rooms under management to over 3,500. Both hotels were acquired from Shiva Hotels by Conker Dawn Limited, a new...
INDUSTRY
hospitalitynet.org

Tech Doesn’t Replace But Supports Guest Communications

Nothing replaces the human touch, and we’ve yet to see a machine learning messaging app or AI program that can make a customer feel just as confident in a product as a direct interaction with a live representative. This we are saying even in the face of so much innovation as a result of COVID-19. But this being a tech-centric world and one where guests expect customer service to be exceedingly fast (and safe), various pieces of software can make your team insurmountably better at their jobs.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Visionstate Welcomes New VP Marketing and Business Strategy

Visionstate Corp. (“Visionstate” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Belinda Davidson in a contract role as its new VP Marketing and Business Strategy. Belinda brings significant industry experience to Visionstate through her extensive career within the commercial real estate operations sector. The vast majority of Belinda’s previous employment has been spent within a leading Canadian-based organization that is a global property owner, manager and developer with a strong international scope.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fuze Expands Microsoft Teams Integration to Drive Deeper Enterprise Collaboration

New direct routing solution and enhanced add-on capabilities provide improved flexibility and calling experience across communications platforms. Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced expanded Microsoft Teams integrations to enable more seamless and efficient workflows between both Fuze and Teams users. These enhancements to the Fuze for Teams portfolio feature a new direct routing solution and expanded add-on functionality, improving the overall enterprise communications and collaboration experience across all modalities. With Fuze for Teams, customers can enhance their Teams experience through enterprise-grade security and reliability across a consistent global platform.
SOFTWARE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Loren Data Corp. Announces New Portal with Advanced Visibility and B2B Onboarding

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B eCommerce communications technology, announced today that they have introduced a new user interface for their clients. “Enabling secure transaction management and real-time administration of our customers’ trading communities is a central tenet...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy