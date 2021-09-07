CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 02:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price; Sawyer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, Ashland, northern Price and northeastern Sawyer Counties through 315 AM CDT At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Ironwood, to 8 miles northeast of Butternut, to 6 miles northeast of Winter, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Turtle Flambeau Flowage around 250 AM CDT. Mercer around 255 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report flooding to the National Weather Service by email atALB.stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany. Target Area: Fulton The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for Saratoga County in east central New York Central Schenectady County in east central New York Northern Schoharie County in east central New York South Central Warren County in east central New York Southwestern Washington County in east central New York Fulton County in eastern New York Southeastern Hamilton County in eastern New York Montgomery County in eastern New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, The public reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Up to 4 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Gloversville, Glens Falls, Johnstown, Hudson Falls, Cobleskill, Canajoharie, Fonda, Glenville, Milton, Ballston Spa, Fort Edward, Corinth, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, Greenwich, St. Johnsville, Ephratah and Broadalbin. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 514 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 14 miles east of Trinidad, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinchera. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washtenaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Washtenaw A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Washtenaw County through 830 PM EDT At 736 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manchester, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Saline around 755 PM EDT. Milan around 800 PM EDT. Ypsilanti and Willis around 810 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bridgewater, Pittsfield Township, Pleasant Lake and Whittaker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for central and southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fremont, northeastern Custer and western Pueblo Counties through 545 PM MDT At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Florence, or 10 miles northeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Fremont, northeastern Custer and western Pueblo Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
Winter, WI
Iron County, WI
Sawyer County, WI
Ashland, WI
Ashland County, WI
Price County, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for central and southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fremont, northeastern Custer and western Pueblo Counties through 545 PM MDT At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southeast of Florence, or 10 miles northeast of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Fremont, northeastern Custer and western Pueblo Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lagrange, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northeastern Indiana...and southeastern and southwestern Michigan. Target Area: Lagrange; Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Steuben and northeastern Lagrange Counties through 815 PM EDT At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Lagrange, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Angola and Fremont. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 345 and 357. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 120 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Huerfano and southern Pueblo Counties through 715 PM MDT At 625 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Pueblo Reservoir to 13 miles south of Blende. Movement was south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Huerfano and southern Pueblo Counties, including the following locations... Beulah and Colorado City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent; Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO AND SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTIES At 640 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Animas, or 15 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include John Martin Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 701 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Las Animas, or 16 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bent County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND EAST CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belpre, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Macksville, Lewis, Belpre and Zook. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CROWLEY COUNTY At 602 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or 11 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported wind damage in the Ordway area. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ordway and Sugar City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 17:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 514 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Sugarite Canyon State Park, or 14 miles east of Trinidad, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trinchera. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY At 603 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cheraw, or 9 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public reported wind damage in the Ordway area. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta, North La Junta, Rocky Ford, Swink and Cheraw. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta and North La Junta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN STAFFORD COUNTY At 701 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zenith, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Zenith and Neola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
STAFFORD COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OTERO COUNTY At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include La Junta and North La Junta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE...WEST CENTRAL STAFFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES At 613 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lewis, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Belpre, Macksville and Zook. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 18:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PAWNEE AND CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kinsley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Kinsley and Lewis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS

