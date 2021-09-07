Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-07 02:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price; Sawyer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, Ashland, northern Price and northeastern Sawyer Counties through 315 AM CDT At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Ironwood, to 8 miles northeast of Butternut, to 6 miles northeast of Winter, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Turtle Flambeau Flowage around 250 AM CDT. Mercer around 255 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
