CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Tough talk and threats of violence on the rise

TheInterMountain.com
 9 days ago

A Republican running for Northampton County executive in Pennsylvania gave a heated address on Aug. 29 about mask mandates in schools. Steve Lynch is tired, he said, of providing his school board arguments and data (he apparently thinks the data support letting kids go maskless), but the important thing about his rant is the threat of force: “Forget into these school boards with frigging data. … They don’t follow the law! You go in and remove ’em. I’m going in there with 20 strong men.”

www.theintermountain.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
WNCT

Self-defense interest spikes amid rise in violence in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With gun violence on the rise across the area, more people are taking a shot at trying to find ways to protect themselves. There’s been a significant increase in the number of people preparing to protect themselves and their property. That, combined with COVID, is creating a huge hurdle in Mecklenburg County when it comes to granting gun permits to people seeking protection.
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheInterMountain.com

Progressive freakout

Recent data from the Cooperative Election Study shows 20% of atheists have participated in a march or protest, compared with 6% of white evangelicals. Forty percent of atheists have contacted a public official, compared with 24% of white evangelicals. Fifty-two percent of atheists have donated to political candidates, compared with just 26% of white evangelicals. Pull back further, and the divide between progressives and conservative evangelicals shows the former, not the latter, more actively involved in protest and politics.
ADVOCACY
foxlexington.com

Lexington students discuss rise in gun violence, ways to stop it

Tired of seeing friends killed by gun violence, a group of young men is speaking up and working to find ways to get others to put the guns down. And now they’re sharing their concerns with city leaders. “I deal with it every single day. Talking to these families, showing...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Independent

Leading Republican candidate refuses to commit to accepting result of California recall vote

The leading Republican candidate for governor refused to commit to accepting the results in California’s recall election.Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder was asked by MSNBC’s Jacob Soboroff whether he would accept the results whether he wins or lose.“I think we all ought to be looking at election integrity, no matter whether you’re a Democrat, an independent or a Republican,” he said. “Let’s all make sure that the election is a fair election.” “The leading Republican candidate would not commit to accepting the results of the election” pic.twitter.com/qyMGyqoKD8— Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2021Mr Elder is the leading Republican candidate to potentially replace Democratic Gov Gavin Newsom on Tuesday’s recall. He has previously said “there might very well be shenanigans” in the recall, echoing former president Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.Mr Trump has also released a statement saying that the recall election was rigged.“Does anybody really believe the California Recall Election isn’t rigged,” Mr Trump said in a statement on Monday. “Millions and millions of Mail-In Ballots will make this just another giant Election Scam, no different, but less blatant, than the 2020 Presidential Election Scam!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Lynch
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Roy Cooper
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Republicans#Americans
Lancaster Online

Ashamed of Pennsylvania GOP (letter)

Regarding the “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election that some Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate are intent on conducting:. I am ashamed of the Republican Party in my state! As I understand it, some leaders are taking cues from how Arizona has handled its 2020 election investigation, and they seemingly want to spend taxpayers’ money to put on a similar show.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Mark Levin on Biden's attack on personal freedoms

This is a rush transcript from "Life, Liberty & Levin," September 12, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, America. I'm Mark Levin and this is LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN. We have two great guests, Larry Elder,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus City leaders looking to address rise in crime and violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council President, Shannon Hardin, like many people across the city, is concerned about the rise in crime and violence. Unfortunately, he admits that won't be an easy problem to solve. Hardin indicates that city leaders and police are doing all they can, but the...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thecentersquare.com

Maricopa County audit supporter threatens Arizona GOP lawmaker

(The Center Square) – A Republican member of the Arizona Legislature says her family’s safety is her first priority after getting a threatening email over her scrutiny of Maricopa County’s 2020 election. State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, posted a screenshot of an email from an account named Matt Boster that...
ARIZONA STATE
TheInterMountain.com

Biden’s vaccine rules ignite instant opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into culture wars that have festered since the onset of the pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
TheInterMountain.com

Blinken pushes back on GOP criticism of Afghan withdrawal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back Monday against harsh Republican criticism of the handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the Biden administration inherited a deal with the Taliban to end the war, but no plan for carrying it out. In a sometimes contentious hearing...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy