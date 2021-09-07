CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
W.Va. tax revenue collections solid for second month of fiscal year

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — August tax revenue collections for the second month of fiscal year 2022 helped keep West Virginia on track for surplus dollars. According to data released by the West Virginia Budget Office, the state collected $383.5 million in tax revenue, which was $29.9 million more than the $353.6 million state revenue officials estimated for the month – 10 percent above estimates and 15.7 percent above revenues collected last August.

